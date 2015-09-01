Agent of Chelsea, Atletico and Juve target wants summer move
23 March at 11:07Andrea Conti’s agent doesn’t want the youngster to stay at Atalanta, music to the ears of Chelsea, Juventus, Milan and Atletico Madrid.
“Andrea to stay at Atalanta? I hope not, otherwise we’ll be in a bad fix,” Mario Giuffredi told Radio Kiss Kiss - who follow questions relating to Napoli very close - “ I hope that the player can have a busy transfer window after the end of the Serie A season and the Under-21 European Championship”.
Conti has been one of the protagonists of Atalanta’s season, scoring four goals and making four assists, enough to attract attention from a series of major clubs.
Chelsea have been interested in the 23-year-old for a while.
Atletico liked him to much, in fact, that they sent scouts to watch him play against Inter in the Orobici’s recent 7-1 hammering at the San Siro.
La Gazzetta dello Sport had written beforehand that Chelsea had scouted Conti during Atalanta’s narrow 1-0 win over Crotone.
@EdoDalmonte
