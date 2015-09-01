Andrea Conti’s agent doesn’t want the youngster to stay at Atalanta, music to the ears of Chelsea, Juventus, Milan and Atletico Madrid.

“Andrea to stay at Atalanta? I hope not, otherwise we’ll be in a bad fix,” Mario Giuffredi

Conti has been one of the protagonists of Atalanta’s season, scoring four goals and making four assists, enough to attract attention from a series of major clubs.

Chelsea have been interested in the 23-year-old for a while.

Atletico liked him to much, in fact, that they sent scouts to watch him play against Inter in the Orobici’s recent 7-1 hammering at the San Siro.