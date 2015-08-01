Lucas Biglia has landed in Rome to discuss his client’s future with the capital club. The 30-year-old Argentine’s future remains uncertain and with a contract that is set to expire in the summer of 2018, no meetings with his current employer have been arranged to discuss the situation moving forward.

The player has been the subject of close attention from Premier League leaders Chelsea with Blues boss Antonio Conte reportedly ready to offer the Biancocelesti around £25 million to bring him to Stamford Bridge. With offers from China also believed to be arriving on a daily basis, Lazio President Claudio Lotito looks to be making no in-roads into securing the players future in the Eternal City despite repeated statements that he is not for sale.



Now agent Enzo Montepaone has decided to try to push for a solution and his arrival in the city could now accelerate his clients departure with Chelsea waiting to see if they can bring the player to West London before the end of the month.