Agent of Chelsea target confirms ‘Premier League interest’

Atalanta starlet Andrea Conti is one of Serie A’s most talented right-backs at the moment and many clubs are being linked with a summer swop for the 23-year-old who is said to be a transfer target of Juventus, Inter, Napoli and Chelsea.



The player’s agent Mario Giuffredi released an interview with Radio CRC today confirm his client is being targeted by some of the best Italian and European clubs revealing that Italian and English clubs are being monitoring Conti.



“Napoli like Conti a lot. I’ve been talking about him with [Napoli DS] Giuntoli for over one year. I don’t think his price-tag will lower in the next few months as he will be playing the U21 European Championship too. Italian and Premier League clubs are interested in him and that’s good for Atalanta because the player’s price-tag can only increase. If I were a president I’d try to sign him now.”



