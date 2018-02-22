Agent of Chelsea target: 'Juve? Why not'
08 May at 18:55Napoli had a very good season but in the end, they will finish second best in the Italian Serie A behind Juve. Koulibaly's agent Bruno Satin spoke about his clients future in an interview with Radio Kiss Kiss (via IlBianconero) , here is what he had to say. Let's not forget that other than Juve, Chelsea have also been very interested in him in the past.
FUTURE - "It is still too soon. It is a World cup year so we have to wait and see. We also have to see what happens with coach Sarri. Koulibaly to Juventus? Why not, he is at a very high level of play and can play for any big European team. As I already said, it's still too early to talk about the transfer market...".
It now remains to be seen if Napoli decide to keep him or let him go. He has been an important player under Sarri but if the coach leaves, then a departure might be on the cards....
