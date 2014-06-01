Agent of Chelsea target ‘working on a Premier League transfer’

PSV defender Santiago Arias has emerged as a concrete transfer target of Chelsea, Bayer Leverkusen and Bayer Leverkusen. The 25-year-old left-back has released an interview with Algemen Dagblad confirming his agent is working on a transfer to the Premier League.



“I have a contract until 2019 with PSV, but I am ready for the next step”, the Colombian said.



“In the summer I hope there is clarity as soon as possible. My agent knows I want to go to Germany, England or Spain and is working on that. But it is important that there is a sufficient prospect of playing time. If there is nothing, I’ll stay here. I’ve already played over a hundred appearances for PSV.”



​Arias, who can either play as left or right defender, has six assists and one goal in 31 appearances with PSV. The 25-year-old joined the Dutch club from Sporting CP for just € 675.000 in summer 2013.



