Patrik Schick is to sit down with club chiefs as interest from other clubs intensifies. Italian football journalist

The agent of Sampdoria strikeris to sit down with club chiefs as interest from other clubs intensifies. Italian football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Pavel Paska will meet club President Massimo Ferrero to discuss his clients future with news from England that Tottenham Hotspur are ready to make a summer move.

The 21-year-old has a release clause in his current deal of €25M and it’s now understood that Spurs have already agreed to meet this clause. Their North London neighbours Arsenal are also hot in pursuit of a player who has lit up Serie A with some sparkling performances this season.



Ferrero is desperate to keep hold of the youngster for another season at least but Paska is believed to want certain assurances for his player before deciding on his future. Schick himself is happy in Italy and with Juventus and Inter also expressing an interest; he could decide to remain in the peninsula at one of the country’s top clubs.