The agent of Napoli midfielder Amadou Diawara has been talking to Radio Crc and has poured cold water on the talk of his client and a possible move to Tottenham Hotspur next season.



Daniele Piraino explained that; “Tottenham on Diawara? These voices at this time are having a destabilising effect on Amadou so close to the end of the championship. I don’t know who is starting these rumours but the timing could not be worse.”



Asked about a possible buy-out clause in Diawara’s current deal at the San Paolo, Piraino replied; “It does not exist, not for Italy or abroad. There has been no contact with Tottenham or with any other clubs in Europe. He has three years of his current remaining and he is very happy in Naples.



“He loves the city and the fans and hopes he can help them win the Scudetto at the end of the season.”