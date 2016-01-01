Agent of €42m PSG star flies to meet Barca
06 August at 18:20Julian Draxler is being considered as a possible replacement for Neymar by Barcelona, according to the Bild.
Draxler’s agent has been spotted in Barcelona, and is reported to be discussing a move to the Catalan capital.
The German international moved to Paris Saint-Germain for €42 million in January, but is one of the players who is seen as being threatened by Neymar’s arrival in the French capital.
Draxler, 23, scored four goals for the Parisians in Ligue 1 action last season, attesting to his immediate impact.
He has been linked to a move away from the Parc des Princes alongside Angel Di Maria, who is being linked to Barcelona. His agent tried to shop him to the Blaugrana a few months ago, and he is seen as a good candidate by none other than Lionel Messi.
Neymar’s move to Paris for €222 million is bound to leave someone on the bench, and another potential name is that of Javier Pastore.
