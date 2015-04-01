Agent of the unlucky but ever determined Giuseppe Rossi, Andrea Pastorello speaks to Calciomercato.com regarding the player, after he is resuming his physical work following the last of a series of serious knee injuries that have dotted his career. "He’s okay. He is resuming his normal rehabilitation path after the injury, and technically at the end of September he will be ready to resume regular workouts. We are talking to a couple of Italian teams, we have rejected proposals from abroad. We are looking over all the situations to find a suitable solution."