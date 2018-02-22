The representative of Napoli skipper Marek Hasmik has told Radio Crc that the Slovakian will not be in the squad to face Sassuolo this weekend.



Martin Petras told the station that; “Hamsik has not trained so I doubt he will play against Sassuolo. There will be more tests later this week.



“Meanwhile, he has also had an operation on his tonsils and now he is recuperating at home and if you don’t train then how is it possible to play?”



On the big showdown with Juventus next month, Petras explained that; “It will be the decisive battle for the Scudetto however, points can be dropped before and after that game (April 22) but I hope Napoli can claim the title.”



On reports coach Maurizio Sarri wants to leave the San Paolo at the end of the season; “He doesn’t want to go away,” stated Petras, “he just wants to concentrate on the football now with the season coming to a close. At the end of the season we will understand more of what is happening.”