Agent of Inter, Arsenal target confirms Barcelona stay
03 May at 15:56Inter and Arsenal have emerged as top summer contenders for Barcelona midfield star Arda Turan who is contracted with the Camp Nou hierarchy until 2020. The Turkey International has 13 goals and seven assists in 30 appearances in all competitions so far this season and his agent has denied that he will be leaving his current club in the summer.
“Arda won’t leave Barcelona”, he told FcInternews.
According to the Italian news outlet, Arda is happy at Barcelona and the LaLiga giants are not going to listen to any offer for the former Atletico Madrid ace.
Neither Inter nor Arsenal have made concrete offers yet, but Barcelona have received several lucrative proposals from Chinese clubs.
Arda switched Atletico Madrid with Barcelona for € 34 million in summer 2015 and according to various reports in England Arsenal were considering signing the Turkish ace to replace their wantaway star Mesut Ozil.
Go to comments