The agent of Bayer Leverkusen’s versatile young midfielder Benjamin Henrichs, has explained that there is no truth to the rumours that the 19-year-old German star will be moving to either Inter Milan or Bayern Munich this summer.





Speaking to Fussballtransfer.com , Ali Bulut stated that; “I’ve read lots of stories about interest from different clubs but I will tell you now that this is nonsense. Whenever anyone has made contact with me they get the same response and that is that Benny is under contract at Leverkusen until 2020 and he wants to develop his career with them. There is no reason to think that he will be moving this summer”.

Henrichs is adept at playing as a full-back or in the midfield and has made nearly 20 appearances since joining the Bundesliga side in 2015. He also made his debut for Joachim Low’s German national team in last November’s 8-0 hammering of San Marino.