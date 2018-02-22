Agent of Juve defender meets Inter ahead of free transfer in the summer
16 April at 21:15Kwadow’s Asamoah’s agent Federico Pastorello is reported to have med Inter ahead of a free summer move of the Juventus defender who is out of his contract at the end of June.
Talks between the two clubs are ongoing since several months but according to Premium Sport, Inter have made one step towards the signing of the Ghana international today.
Pastorello is reported to have met Inter chiefs at the club’s training center. Inter have offered the experienced defender a three-year, € 3.5 million-a-year deal.
Asamoah is expected to agree terms with Inter and move to the San Siro as a free agent at the end of the season.
Pastorello is also believed to have discussed a possible contract extension for another one of his clients: Antonio Candreva.
The Italy International is out of his contract in 2020 but the two parties are discussing about a possible contract extension for the former Lazio star.
