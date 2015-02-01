Agent of Juve & Man Utd target Cristante announces summer exit

The agent of Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante, Giuseppe Riso, was interviewed by Italian media outlet Top Calcio 24 regarding the future of the former AC Milan youth team player.



Riso was asked about the rumors floating regarding his client's future confirming that "he will stay at Atalanta until the end of the season. We have already spoken with the Percassi family [Atalanta owners], Bryan is a player of international level."



When asked how much the former AC Milan and Benfica player would cost Riso was coy saying that "it is not the right moment to speak about evaluations and figures, these considerations are for the Percassi family to make. My job is to evaluate the road that Bryan must take, meaning clubs that are capable of appreciating him as well as the right managers to coach him. We will look at the numbers when the time is right."



This statement is bound to set off an auction for the midfielder, born in 1995 who is on loan at Atalanta from Benfica where the Bergamasci have an option to redeem him set at €4 million. The club is expected to activate this clause at the end of the season and then accept the highest offer that comes in which should be rather elevated given that Inter, Juventus and Manchester United have all been linked with the player.



However, the Bianconeri might have a slight advantage in their coach Max Allegri as he was the coach to launch Cristante on to the scene during their days together at AC Milan.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)