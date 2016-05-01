Agent of Juve midfielder confirms Everton interest

Italian media outlet IlBianconero.com interviewed Carlo Volpi, the agent of Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro regarding the player's situation at the club.



Volpi was asked about Sturaro's status at Juventus and replied clearly: "His situation is clear. Juventus wont give him up. Of course we are happy that he is sought after in Italya and abroad but the club are turning everyone down. Everything can happen in the transfer window but they have been clear to everyone. In Italy 80% if the clubs want him whilst abroad Everton and Valencia have asked for him."



Despite the many clubs asking for Sturaro the player is happy at Juventus and as Volpi assured further: "Allegri has always asked that he remain with the group because he is happy there."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)