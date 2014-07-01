Agent of Juventus and Liverpool target refuses to rule out Sporting departure
05 December at 12:00Gelson Martins’ agent, Ulisses Santos, spoke to Spanish daily sports newspaper Sport in order to clarify his client’s future. The Portuguese winger is under contract with Sporting CP until 2022, though he is being courted by several top European clubs including Juventus and Liverpool. He has also been mentioned as a possible target for Manchester United, who are of course coached by his compatriot José Mourinho.
Here is what he had to say:
“Gelson is a player who is wanted by many clubs in the Premier League, La Liga, he is even admired by some Bundesliga sides. His future? As a professional, he must be ready for any eventuality, regardless of whether that is to stay in Lisbon or move elsewhere. He plays for the Portuguese national team and wants to win titles. Portuguese clubs are less financially powerful and need to raise cash by selling players or via television rights.”
