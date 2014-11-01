The agent of Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie has been speaking on Rai Sport about the demand for the 20-year-old Ivorian. With clubs in Italy and the Premier League circling, George Atangana told the Zona 11 Footballmarket show that nothing has been decided at the current time despite one club looking to be in pole-position.



He explained that; “Yes Roma are in front of the others for Kessie but we have not yet closed a deal and there are other top clubs interested and the calls keep coming”.



Both Chelsea and Manchester United have organised regular scouting missions to Bergamo this season to watch the Ivorian international in action with his future looking increasingly likely to be away from his current employer.



There has even been talk of the player being sold to a club in Italy but remaining on-loan at Atalanta for another season. One thing does look certain however, and that is the fact that Kessie will be one of the big names on the transfer market this summer.