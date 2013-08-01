Agent of Liverpool and Juve target puts new contrac talks on hold
27 April at 11:25Agent of Liverpool and Juventus target Patrick Shick has put new contract talks on hold, according to a report of gianlucadimarzio.
The U21 Czech Republic star is a transfer target of several big European clubs following his amazing performances with Sampdoria in his first Serie A season. The 20-year-old has 12 goals in 30 appearances with the Serie A side with a stunning goal-per-minute ratio of one goal scored every 110 minutes.
The player’s agent met representatives of Sampdoria yesterday. The blucerchiati have offered the player a new deal with an improved release clause. The player’s minimum transfer fee is now around € 25 million but the club want to raise it to € 40 million.
Schick’s agent, however, is aware that his client is being monitored by some big European clubs, including Liverpool, Juve, Inter, Chelsea and Manchester United and has put new contract talks on hold. The two parties will have a new meeting in the next few days with Juventus that have already entered transfer talks to sign the talented striker.
