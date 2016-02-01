Theo Hernandez has told

The agent of French defenderhas told Footmercato that his client has received offers from both Barcelona and Real Madrid. The 19-year-old, who is currently on-loan at Alaves from Atletico Madrid, is also understood to be a summer target for Liverpool but Manuel Garcio Quilon stated that no decision had been taken at this time.

He explained that; “At the moment he is not closer to any of the interested parties as nothing has been closed. At present both clubs have made offers that more than cover his buy-out clause of 24 million euro but we've made no decision”.



These comments seem to contradict those of Atletico President Enrique Cerezo who confirmed last week that; “Theo is an Atlético Madrid player and to this point no-one has approached us. There is an ethical code of conduct between all clubs and if anyone is interested in a player, then the club should be approached first".