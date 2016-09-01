Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa or “Gabigol” as he is more commonly known is set for a summer departure from Inter Milan. The 20-year-old, who has failed to make an impact in Serie A since moving from Santos last summer, is set to head out on-loan for the 2017-18 campaign.





Once a target for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, Gabigol’s sanctuary could now lie in Portugal and his agent, Wagner Ribeiro has been speaking to Portuguese daily Record about the situation.

He explained that; “We have received many different offers but Sporting Lisbon is now a priority. We are speaking with president Bruno de Carvalho and we hope to find an agreement soon”.



Gabigol arrived in Europe last year for a figure of €30M but scored only one Serie A goal last season against Bologna. With new Inter boss Luciano Spalletti looking to bring in new offensive reinforcements in the shape of Patrick Schick and Emre Mor, Gabigol has fell even further down the pecking order at the San Siro.