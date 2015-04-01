Agent of Man United target says player wants a new challenge
05 August at 15:05nManchester United target and Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker has been rumoured with a switch to Old Trafford for several weeks now, with the links just not going away. But now his agent has said that his client wants a new challenge, according to Foot Mercato via Sports Witness.
Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has been keen on the 22-year-old Belgium international ever since he watched him before against his side in last season’s Europa League – a competition that Man United eventually went on to win, meaning a place in the Champions League next campaign.
Amid weeks of speculation, Dendoncker’s agent, Christophe Henrotay, came out to say to Foot Mercato on Friday, “Anderlecht want to keep him, but the kid wants a new challenge. We’ll see if we can find an agreement with the club, but that seems difficult.”
Having already bought Nemanja Matic from Premier League rivals Chelsea, the Manchester side are well equipped in the holding midfield position, but Dendoncker would be one for the future.
Jacque Talbot
