Agent of Man Utd target confirms he’s in talks with ‘several’ Premier League clubs
24 March at 21:13Inter star Marcelo Brozovic could leave the San Siro at the end of the season. The Croatian star has failed to deliver consistently under both Franck De Boer and Stefano Pioli and with the nerazzurri planning to sign at least one new midfielder in the summer, Brozovic could be shown the exit door at the end of the current campaign.
According to several reports in Italy Brozovic is one of José Mourinho’s targets for the summer transfer window. The Special One is in desperate need of a new centre midfielder and the former Dynamo Zagreb man could be the answer to the Red Devils’ needs.
Inter are believed not to be open to sell the player for less than € 30 million. The 24-year-old has four goals and five assists in 22 appearances this season and his agent Miroslav Bicanic has confirmed that he’s in talks with some Premier League clubs over a possible summer move.
“I can’t reveal which clubs I’m talking to”, he told Index.
“There are several big clubs interested in signing Brozovic, especially from the Premier League. We are in talks with them as Marcelo will definitely be a hot name in the summer.”
