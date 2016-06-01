The agent of Roma defender Kostas Manolas has fuelled speculation that the 25-year-old Greek international could be leaving the club in the coming months. A transfer target of Manchester United, Manolas is stalling on a new deal in the Italian capital sparking rumours of an imminent departure.



Speaking to Sport FM, Ioannis Evangelopoulos was asked if his client would be moving in the current window to which he responded; “There is no more news at the moment than what has been written in the newspapers, reports which incidentally, are true”. Asked whether a more likely scenario would be a summer departure he explained that; “I cannot give any assurances but probably there will be something happening in June. In football it’s difficult to make forecasts”.



Evangelopoulos then went on to explain how his player would not be heading to China despite the possibility of earning a lucrative contract, so what championships in Europe were of interest to them? “I cannot say for sure where he wants to play next season but last summer Roma rejected an offer of €40 million from Arsenal. What the Giallorossi were asking went way beyond what the Gunners were prepared to pay”.