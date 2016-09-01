Agent of Marco Verratti could meet Juventus ahead of Champions League semi-finals
29 April at 16:25The agent of Marco Verratti Donato Di Campli has denied to have met Barcelona to discuss a possible summer move of his client to the Camp Nou. The Italian players’ agent told Sport Mediaset yesterday that he had only gone to the Camp Nou to watch the Champions League quarter finals second leg between Juventus and Barcelona.
Di Campli also revealed that he will be in Monaco to watch Leonardo Jardim’s side facing Juventus in the Champions League semi finals first leg. The Italian agent could use his trip to South France to talk, once again, with executives of Juventus.
The Old Lady, in fact, is desperate to sign a new centre midfielder in the summer and would be open to splash the cash to sign a big name just like she did last summer when Gonzalo Higuain completed a € 90 million move from Napoli.
Signing Verratti won’t be cheaper than signing Higuain. PSG are likely to demand over € 80 million to sign the 24-year-old whilst the player’s salary could be in the region of € 7 million-a-year.
Juventus, however, are not the only club interested in signing the Italy star who is also on Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich’s sights.
