Agent of Milan target plays down transfer talk
13 February at 16:30The agent of Porto midfielder Hector Herrera has revealed that AC Milan have not made an offer to sign his client.
The 27-year-old Mexican midfielder currently plies his trade with Portuguese side FC Porto and has made 17 appearances in the league for his club, out of which 14 have been starts. He has scored once, assisting thrice.
CalcioMercato caught up with Herrera's agent Matias Bunge, who confirmed that the rossoneri haven't been in contact with him regarding a move for the Mexico International. In the interview, Bunge said: "The truth is that no one from Milan has been in contact with us for now."
He continued: "I know there is interest from Inter, Lazio and Napoli, who will watch the match between Porto and Liverpool to follow Diego Reyes, who also plays for the Mexican national side."
When asked about whether his client's future could lie in Italy, Bunge said: "There's a lot of talk about him in the Serie A that he's been approached by several clubs."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
