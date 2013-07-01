In an interviewed with Radio Kiss Kiss in Napoli, the agent of central defender Kalidou Koulibaly spoke about the future of his client, denying any possibility that the powerful Senegalese player could end up with Juventus.

NO BUY OUT - "Juventus has never contacted me for Kalidou. They know that without a clause they can not open a discussion with Napoli, especially after the Gonzalo Higuain case of last season. I do not think it is possible for the Bianconeri to contact my client."