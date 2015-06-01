Furio Valcareggi, agent of Emanuele Giaccherini, has done an interview via Radio Kiss Kiss, where he analyzes the situation of his client. "Giaccherini? Considered incapable of losing at a top European club like Napoli is a proud motive for us. Fiorentina tried to acquire the player, they would have done all they had to do and we, I have to admit, we tried. But Giuntoli is a strict negotiator with clear ideas and sometimes a bit abusive. I insisted on one thing and he on another, and evidently Napoli won over our satisfaction. Napoli told us that there were no stronger Giaccherini players in the market that they could replace him with.

Valcareggi continues, “Maybe Sarri is not a supporter of turnover, but as a result Giaccherini will continue to train as he has always done, seriously and as if he were a starter every Sunday. Emanuele was born ready and when he needs him, he will be. Many teams have been interested in Giaccherini, even in Europe. We had been in Prague for three days, but afterwards it was all for nothing because we did not have adequate economic protection. In short, there were at least 7 or 8 teams ready to take him."