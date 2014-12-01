Agent of Arsenal, Liverpool admits AC Milan talks

Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne has just signed a new contract with the partenopei becoming the club’s best earner. The Italy star had been in talks to sign a new contract for very long time and his entourage eventually reached an agreement with the club that announced the player’s contract extension earlier last week.



“It’s important to have signed a new contract with Napoli”, Fabio Andreotti told Premium Sport.



“Lorenzo has always wanted to sign a contract extension with Napoli and he has decided to pen a new deal even if he had important offers from Italy and abroad.”



“We had a meeting with [new AC Milan DS] Mirabelli before the closing because Montella is an admirer of Insigne. We had been looking for possible new teams for Insigne and we informed [Napoli DS] Giuntoli about it.”



“Napoli is Insigne’s childhood club, his room was full of posters of Napoli when he was a child and he’s on very good terms with Sarri. I think there is no doubt the manger will also stay at the club.”

