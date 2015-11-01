Agent of Napoli star confirms Bournemouth interest

Napoli and Bournemouth have just faced each other in a friendly game played in the UK earlier this week-end. The Serie A giants are set to play the Champions League play off next week and the exhibition test against the Premier League side, proved Maurizio Sarri’s side still need to improve if they are to qualify for the group stages of Europe’s elite competition.



One of the partenopei stars, however, did shine against Bournemouth and his agent has confirmed the interest of the Premier League side.



Joao Santos, agent of Napoli star Jorginho has in fact admitted that Eddie Howe is an admirer of the Italy International.



“It’s true that the Bournemouth manager likes him,” Joao Santos told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.



“There’s nothing more though. He’s growing, he could improve in coverage and in the attacking phase, maybe by scoring more goals”, Joao Santos stated.



Jorginho joined Napoli from Verona in a € 9.5 million deal in summer 2014 and he has apparently lost his starter status to Amadou Diawara last season.

