Just a few weeks after the potential domino effect on the summer transfer market that occurred after Neymar left Barcelona for PSG, Raiola was on record discussing a potential replaccment of the outgoing Brazilian star. His suggestion was Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne, one of Italy’s most promising young talents. Regarding the player’s situation this summer, his agent, Antonio Ottaiano, spoke to Sky Sport.

AGENT’S WORDS - "This evening will be the match for redemption for Lorenzo who will respond to unfair criticism after the game against Spain. He does not feel pressure of the number 10 jersey of the Nazionale, it was indeed his wish. Raiola? I do not comment on the rumors, I'm talking about the facts. Lorenzo is under our assistance until 2019, unless he wanted to revoke his agents, but if something changed I think we would know it."

For Insigne, the upcoming season will present a similar challenge with a new flavor. As he continues to be relied upon to help Napoli’s attack, he will also be needed by Italy to qualify for the World Cup. So far, these are new pressures for Italy’s new #10.