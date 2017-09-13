Agent of new Juve star "talked to Arsenal"
13 September at 21:55Benedikt Howedes' agent Volker Struth spoke about a few interesting transfer rumors with Sport Bild (via ilBianconero) : "Juve? When the opportunity presented itself, we had a direct contact with Paratici. We were also in contacts with other clubs too at that moment. We spoke with Roma, Leicester City, and Arsenal too. We had heard that Inter Milan wanted Mustafi so there was a possibility here. Even so, it was clear that Juve's interest was concrete and they were our first choice. Benni always wanted to join them, right from the start. With all the respect we have for Schalke, when a club of Juve's level comes calling, you have to go there...".
This is interesting as the player's agent spoke about Howedes to a few clubs including Roma, Leicester and Arsenal but in the end, Juve's offer was too attractive to resist for them. He will be an important player for Juve as they lost both Bonucci and Dani Alves this past summer...
Go to comments