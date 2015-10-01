Agent of 'next Casemiro' confirms Inter talks

Benavidez is an interesting player, one of the best playersof Uruguay's Great U20 World Championship, who finished in the semi-finals and the final for the lowest podium (against Italy). Celeste continues to be one of the most talented midfielders, including Federico Valverde of Real Madrid (now loaned to Deportivo La Coruna), Juventus Rodrigo Bentancur and Carlos Benavidez, who could soon jump into a huge club.



In fact, Inter has been following him for some time and may decide to anticipate the time to break it off at Benfica, Genoa and Fiorentina. A real interest, confirmed by his agent Javier Hernandez at FcInterNews.it:



"We did not speak directly with Inter but with some intermediaries. It would be an honor to dress the shirt of an important club like the Nerazzurri. Let's see what's going on. We've been offered by clubs in Spain and England, what I can say is that we will choose the best. "



PROFILE - Considered a mix between Casemiro and Vecino, arriving in the summer at Spalletti's court from Fiorentina, Benavidez is a middleweight midfield midfielder, able to play volleyball or midfield. Under the Defensor, where he grew and became big, and last January won the South American Championship under 20 with Uruguay.