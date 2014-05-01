The agent of Torino goalkeeper Daniele Padelli has been speaking about recent reports linking his client with a move to Inter Milan this summer. As reports begin to surface that current number one Samir Handanovic may leave the club in the summer, Silvano Martina moved quickly to quash any rumours that his man would be the Slovenian’s replacement.





Talking to fcinternews.it, Martina stated that; “Inside a club like Inter there are always numerous voices and it’s useless to speculate every day. At the moment, there is only a proposal on the table of a renewal at Torino. As things move forward then we will decide”.

The 31-year-old has played second fiddle to England number one Joe Hart this season but with him set to return to the Premier League this summer, Padelli could return to being a regular starter in Turin.