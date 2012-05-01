Manchester United are close to announcing another new signing with reports from Portugal stating that The Red Devils are closing in on 19-year-old Oliveirense striker Bruno Amorim. The youngster is set to join the club’s youth academy under the watchful eye of former midfielder Nicky Butt and is considered one of the best young prospects in the country.





Club director Antonio Jose Leite confirmed to Noticias ao Minuto that the deal is 90 per cent done and that the transfer will be completed imminently. Leite explained that; “He had been promoted to the main squad, but the scouting (Manchester United) was already aware and decided to take him there to experience.”

“At this time the business is 90% done and he can have an excellent contract. The contract will shortly be announced, but it is a future bet on United.”



United scouts have been closely watching the player in Portugal’s third tier and have been impressed enough to offer him the chance to come to England to develop his talents.