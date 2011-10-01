Never a player ignored by the media, Gareth Bale has been the face of many whimsical stories over the past transfer windows. A return to the English Premier League to Manchester United had been rumored for some time, but the player’s agent has officially stopped any stories linking the Welsh attacker to the Red Devils.

Jonathan Barnett, Bale’s agent, insists that his player has no intention of leaving the Spanish capital, saying, “It’s ridiculous, it’s a stupid story.” The concrete words will allow Madridistas to rest assured their talented winger is going nowhere.