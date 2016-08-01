Agent of Roma goalkeeper insists Liverpool have not been in contact
22 January at 15:20
During an interview with ForzaRoma.info, Alisson’s agent Ze Maria Neis discussed several issues including his client’s situation amid transfer speculation linking with a move to Premier League giants Liverpool. Here is what he had to say:
“The match against Inter was great. Alisson played fantastically well. Joining a top club? It’s too early to say. When a player stands out on the pitch thanks to great performances, there is always a lot of talk. Personally speaking, no club has been in contact yet and he is 100% focused on doing well with Roma. He is happy to be in Rome, and the club is happy with him.”
Meanwhile, sections of the Brazilian media remain convinced that the Giallorossi will be unable to reject the advances of clubs willing to pay big money for him in the summer. Liverpool are undoubtedly one of several clubs interested in signing him, but Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are also waiting in line.
(ForzaRoma.info)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments