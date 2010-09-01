Up to now I have not been contacted by anyone," when asked about whether there has been contact with Liverpool.



When asked about a possible contract renewal, he said: "Not yet, he still has three and a half years left on his deal. We are not in a hurry and Alisson is happy in Rome."

Agent of Roma star goalkeeper Alisson has dealt a blow to Liverpool's hopes of landing the Brazilian.25-year-old Alisson has impressed for Roma this season so far, appearing in 19 games for the giallorossi and also appearing in all of the club's Champions League games this season. He had failed to make a single Serie A appearance last season, but has become a vital cog in Eusebio di Francesco's side.His impressive performances have attracted interest from a host of big clubs and Liverpool happen to one of them. Reports have linked the Reds with a move for the Brazilian, but Alisson's agent has played down rumors of a possible move.In an interview with Pagine Romaniste , Alisson's agent: Ze Maria, said: "