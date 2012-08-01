Patrik Schick has been talking to Czech portal

His name is being touted around the Premier League but the agent of Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick has been talking to Czech portal Idnes (via Calciomercato.com) to try to set the record straight.

Pavel Paska began by explaining that; “Patrik is growing very well, even more than I expected. It’s natural that he would have gone abroad to play his football to follow in the footsteps of Kuka, Berger and Poborski. He’s developing very well”.



With scouts from all over Europe descending on the Stadio Luigi Ferraris to watch the 21-year-old in action and recent reports linking him with a move to Chelsea and Spurs, Paska stated that; “I don’t wish to comment on the stories that have been published here or in Italy. We have enough experience not to get complacent about things like this”.



“We know what we want and we have a plan to discuss it. Right now Patrik needs more regular game time and I’ve told him to concentrate on what happens on the field and I’ll take care of the rest. When there is something interesting we will sit round the table and discuss it”.