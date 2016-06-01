Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen has been the subject of much transfer speculation recently. The 25-year-old Danish international is reportedly causing huge interest at Barcelona and his agent, Martin Schoots, has added more fuel to the fire by refusing to rule out a summer switch to the Camp Nou.





Talking to newspaper BT (via The Daily Star) , Schoots explained that; ““I prefer not to comment on what the newspapers write about the future. The only thing Christian wants to do is focus on playing his matches.”

“We let the rumours be rumoured, even now, when Christian’s merits as a player who sets up a goal are better than anyone else, and now he scores also very important goals. Christian just wants to be important for the team; it is the only thing that matters to him.”



Eriksen’s form this season has propelled his side to the top of the Premier League table with the North London club sitting just four points behind leaders Chelsea.