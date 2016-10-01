Alexandru Maxim has hinted that the 26-year-old could be heading for a January switch to Championship side Leeds United. Reports in German tabloid

The agent of Romanian midfielderhas hinted that the 26-year-old could be heading for a January switch to Championship side Leeds United. Reports in German tabloid Bild suggest that player has become an unlikely target for new boss Garry Monk as he tries to deliver the West Yorkshire club back into the top-flight for the first time since 2004.

In an interview with the journal, Herbert Briem, when quizzed as to whether an offer had come in from the club, explained that; “I advise Alex to play football where you have the highest requirements and where they believe in him, there are prerequisites at Stuttgart. The faith [at Stuttgart] is currently not 100 percent there. But there have been many situations that have changed completely in a very short time.”



Maxim moved to the German club in 2013 after developing as a youngster at Espanyol. In 107 games for the club, he’s scored 13 goals and has also represented his country 27 times since making his international debut in 2012.