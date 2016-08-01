Agent of top Serie A defender confirms AC Milan, Inter talks

Fiorentina star Gonzalo Rodriguez is not going to sign a new contract with Fiorentina. The agent of the Argentinian defender revealed a few months ago that his client had failed to reach an agreement with Fiorentina and today he has confirmed that the player will be leaving Tuscany at the end of the season when his contract expires.



“Fiorentina have not called us again. I think Gonzalo flopped 10-15 games in five years, we expected a different treatment, Palito Ortega told Radio Blu.



“Gonzalo and his family are happy in Florence. Money is no problem. Fiorentina had offered him a two-year deal with a 25% cut of his salary. He would have got more money but he only wanted a one-year contract extension. He’s a very sensible guy and he doesn’t know whether he can be competitive at the highest levels for two more years.”



“We can still find an agreement with Fiorentina. We are open to stay and talk to them but at this stage I don’t think Fiorentina are interested anymore in keeping him. We are in talks with many clubs including AC Milan and Inter.”

