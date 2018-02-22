The Andre Silva situation looks to be getting more and more complicated.

According to the latest reports from SportMediaset, the Portuguese striker is being linked to Monaco.

The Principality side already struck a huge blow to Serie A sides in January by signing young wonderstriker Pietro Pellegri from Genoa. They nabbed Keita Balde from Lazio in the summer.

Silva has yet to score in Serie A this season, and the recent rise of Patrick Cutrone has made his situation untenable, especially considering his

Jorge Mendes, Silva’s agent, has been working to find the former Porto man a new club, and he has already got in touch with president

Silva had already been connected to Valencia and to Championship leaders Wolves. Reports back in January suggested that Swansea had managed to edge out the Midlands side in the race, but Silva had insisted on staying and fighting it out.

€38 million fee.Dmitry Rybolovlev, with whom he gets on very well.