The future of Italian international midfielder Marco Verratti remains a puzzle. Despite the 24-year-old having a long contract with Paris Saint-Germain, his agent, Donato Di Campli never misses an opportunity to put his client in the transfer window spotlight.



On Sunday evening, Di Campli was again on the campaign trail to give eager reporters an update on the current situation. He explained that; “I repeat once again, Marco is happy in Paris. He has a contract until June 2021 and the club absolutely loves him. We will meet with senior executives to discuss the future project and how we can win the Champions League”.



When asked if there was any chance he may return to his homeland with Juventus or Inter, Di Campli replied; “Neither are in the running at the moment, there is no possibility of Marco returning to Italy”.



Moving on to Bayern Munich, Di Campli smiled when he stated that; “Bayern? There may be an offer but whoever is interested needs to speak with PSG and certainly not with me”.