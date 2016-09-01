Agent of Yaya Toure refuses to rule out possible Man Utd move

Agent of Manchester City star Yaya Toure Dimitri Seluk has released an interview with Sky Sport to talk about the transfer status of his star client. Toure’s contract expires at the end of the season and Manchester City are not going to offer him a new deal.



At the beginning of the season Toure paid the highest price for his agent’s war of words with Guardiola. The Ivory star had been kept out of the team for several weeks before Seluk said sorry.



​Despite being a regular starter for Man City now, Guardiola has never been an admirer of Yaya Toure who, therefore, is going to leave his club at the end of the season.



Talking to Sky Sports, the player’s agent has refused to rule out a possible summer move to Manchester United.



"Why not? Jose Mourinho is a very good coach. Zlatan Ibrahimovic was together with Yaya in Barcelona”.



"I understand this is two clubs who are rivals but for me, for example, this is not a problem from Yaya or from me, this problem will be from Manchester City staff.”

