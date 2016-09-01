Agent of Zaza; "No contact with Fiorentina. There's only Valencia interested in him"
11 January at 09:30Antonio Zaza, the father and agent of Italian striker Simone has quashed rumours that his son is about to join Fiorentina. The 25-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs after returning to Juventus following a failed loan spell at West Ham United.
Speaking to Juvenews.eu, Zaza Snr set the record straight by explaining that; “No club in Italy has made any advances towards him, not even Fiorentina. We are in contact with Valencia and at the moment, they are the only squad who are interested in him”.
He added that; “We have been in recent contact with them either, we are evaluating the situation and we will be giving our response in the next few days”.
Zaza had a torrid time in the Premier League, failing to find the target in any of his 12 appearances for Slaven Bilic’s side. It looks at the moment as though the Spanish side may be his only option for the second half of the campaign.
