Agent offers Barcelona midfielder to Real Madrid
12 May at 14:33Barcelona and Real Madrid are battling it out for the La Liga title. Both teams are sharing the top spot of the table although the Merengues have one match in hand. The two clubs were also in competition last summer when both Luis Enrique and Zinedine Zidane’s sides were linked with a move for Valencia’s Andre Gomes who eventually moved to the Camp Nou in a € 30 million deal.
The Portuguese star’s price-tag could rise up to € 70 million but his disappointing performances in Cataluña have convinced some Barcelona executives to sell him in the summer.
Several clubs are said to be still interested in the former Valencia star. According to a report of Il Corriere dello Sport, Juventus have offered € 35 million plus add-ons but Don Balon has an even bigger news.
The Spanish news outlet reports the player’s agent Jorge Mendes has offered the services of the 23-year-old to Real Madrid and a host of other top European clubs.
The player is not having a positive season at Barcelona and no club would offer them as much as they spent to take the player from Valencia last summer. According to Don Balon, the player’s price-tag is now around € 20 million.
