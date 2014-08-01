Agent provides Verratti transfer update

Marco Verratti’s agent Donato Di Campli has released an interesting interview with Rai Sport providing a transfer update on his most popular client, confirming that it will be very difficult for any bidder to persuade PSG to sell the Italian playmaker.



“PSG are still in race to win the French league as well as the Champions League. Verratti is on very good terms with Emery, there are no problems with him. Marco wants to win, doesn’t metter with which club. It could be PSG or another team.”



“It will be very hard to persuade PSG to sell Verratti, they don’t want to sell him and they need no money. Paris loves Verratti and he has many years left in his contract as his current deal expires in 2021.”



​Verratti, 23, is a transfer target of Juventus, Chelsea, Inter and Bayern Munich and if the player would ever leave his current club, he’d only do it to join another one playing in Champions League.

