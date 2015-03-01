Agent: PSG star hasn't spoken to Inter
03 January at 17:05PSG star Javier Pastore hasn’t spoken to Inter, if his agent is to be believed.
“There is no news regarding Pastore,” Marcelo Simonian is reported as having said by FC Inter News 1908.
The agent added that “there has been no contact with Inter, and we still haven’t spoken to PSG.”
Yet the situation seems to be far more developed that Simonian is ready to admit, seeing as Pastore himself recently admitted to Mundo Deportivo that “my agent has had contact with them,” the Argentine international told El Mundo Deportivo,“but without reaching an agreement. It’s a club I like a lot, and I’d like to go to Italy if I were to leave PSG.”
He also added that Inter was a club that he “liked”. The former Palermo star left Italy for €42 million in 2011, but still has fond memories of Serie A, and has been heavily linked to a return.
