PSG target Carlos Bacca isn’t going anywhere in January, despite interest from the Chinese Premier League.

The Premier League side isn’t the only one who is interested in signing the 29-year-old, with PSG looking for an alternative up front to Edinson Cavani.

That’s not all, however, with the Chinese spending spree apparently trying to involve Bacca, too, if agent Sergio Barila is to be believed.

“Many teams are interested in Carlos Bacca,” he told the Corriere on Monday.

“Some Chinese clubs have offered him some very big contracts, but he's chosen to stay at Milan.

“He's happy at Milan and everybody at the club is satisfied with his contribution”.

Bacca got back to scoring ways last week as the Rossoneri pipped Cagliari 1-0. He hadn’t scored as of October.

@EdoDalmonte

claim (via Le10Sport) that the Colombian international and West Ham target is not leaving in winter.