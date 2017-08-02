Paris Saint-Germain will definitely pay the €222 million release clause for Neymar,

Ribeiro also confirmed that the Barcelona star will be officially unveiled this week, handing a huge boost to PSG and Ligue 1.

“PSG will pay Neymar’s release clause,” Ribeiro told Canal+ in Spain.

“Neymar will be officially introduced to the press this week,” the agent confirmed as he was interviewed in El Prat airport. He was set to fly to London with the 25-year-old and the latter’s father.

Barcelona themselves have confirmed on their website that the 25-year-old is leaving the club for good, after scoring 68 goals in 123 Liga games, winning two Spanish championships and a Champions League.

Neymar nabbed 20 La Liga goals last season, and is reported to have told both the Blaugrana and team-mates to be on his way.

The Brazilian could be replaced by Kylian M’Bappe or Philippe Coutinho.